WM Armstrong wins Microlise Driver Excellence Award 2021

WM Armstrong, a proud, family-run haulage business that was established in 1927, has scooped the Microlise Driver Excellence Award for 2021, as part of the Microlise Driver of the Year Awards, as the company with the most drivers in the top 1,000 based on telematics data from over 252,000 UK drivers.

The award recognises logistics teams that have consistently displayed driving excellence and superior customer service, with WM Armstrong selected as the overall winner in 2021 based on driver data captured from the Microlise telematics solution in place across its fleet.

According to Shane Kenny, Associate Director, WM Armstrong, “This is a fantastic achievement that could not have come at a better time. The past 18 months have been hugely challenging for the nation and our drivers really stepped up and continued to deliver essential goods when they were needed the most.

“We have been positive users of the Microlise solution for several years and find it invaluable for highlighting areas where we can improve our operation. We also use the Driver Performance Management tool with its A-G rating to incentivise and reward our drivers.”

The awards this year were assessed by an independent judging panel including Chief Executive of the Road Haulage Association, Richard Burnett; Editor of Motor Transport, Steve Hobson; the Traffic Commissioner for London & SE England Sarah Bell; Executive Director of Microlise, Bob Harbey, and Head of Talent & Operations, Road to Logistics, Jennifer Swain.

Chief Executive of Microlise, Nadeem Raza, celebrated the calibre of this year’s winning organisation, “The Microlise Driver of the Year Awards, which is now in its seventh year, continues to highlight the expertise and sheer dedication of drivers who travel the length and breadth of the UK, and further afield. We congratulate WM Armstrong for this well-deserved team recognition.”

Driven by safety to provide industry-leading, integrated transport management technology, Microlise is one of the UK’s market leaders, with a current installed base of over 500,000 global assets.

With an established position in the grocery and food service sectors, Microlise currently supports grocery retailers representing a share of more than 88% of the UK market.

Further information on Microlise can be found at www.microlise.com.