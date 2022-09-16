WMS And ERP expert reports 300+% headcount growth despite Brexit and Covid challenges

Warehouse management software (WMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software expert Principal Logistics Technologies (Chess Logistics Technology) reports significant growth across all divisions following strategic business acquisitions and related hirings. The company entered the Brexit and Covid period with a headcount of 16 and now has over 70 highly experienced staff. The latest round of hirings includes specialist software developers, project managers, business analysts and technical consultants.

Founder and managing director, Peter Flanagan, pictured, commented: “With growth brought about by increased customer orders across all industry sectors, two strategic business acquisitions, bringing with them new product lines and an increased headcount, we’ve now the additional capacity we need to deliver more customer projects. To help support this growth, I’m delighted to welcome Lance Ayerst as our Group Operations Director to help keep available resources and customer requirements in sync.”

Highlights:

Headcount grows from 16 to 70+ (337% increase) during Covid lockdown

Sales order processing and cloud-based WMS technology added

Enterprise-level WMS capabilities increased

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors footprint enhanced

New Chief Product Officer and Group Operations Director hired

New Manchester, UK office supporting growing customer base

The company’s technology portfolio now includes on-premise and SaaS based enterprise-level warehouse management software (WMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. These technologies optimise warehouse operations and support purchase and sales ordering processing, reducing OpEx and increasing revenue. Current customer engagements span 3PL, manufacturing, foodservices, wholesale, retail and packaging operations and involve technologies including warehouse automation, artificial intelligence, business intelligence and analytics, robotics and route optimisation integration. The company’s expertise has also been increased across the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors.

In addition to its Dublin, Ireland headquarters, customers are now supported from the company’s Manchester, UK offices. A number of strategic business acquisitions are currently under review.

More about Principal Logistics Technologies

Since 1990, Principal Logistics Technologies (Chess Logistics Technology) has delivered innovative, functionally-rich, Warehouse Management Software (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to 3PL, distribution, wholesale, manufacturing and retail supply businesses. Our technology is in-house developed and is designed to optimise operational performance, introduce new value-added services, reduce operating expense and increase revenue. The company continues to support its customers across the 3PL, chemicals & hazardous goods, chill picking, cold storage, commodities, cross docking, eCommerce & eFulfilment, FMCG, grocery, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, wholesale and distribution sectors.

www.principalsystems.com