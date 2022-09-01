WMS and ERP Technology Expert appoints Business Operations Specialist Lance Ayers as Group Operations Director

Warehouse Management Software (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software expert Principal Logistics Technologies (Chess Logistics Technology) has appointed operations management specialist Lance Ayerst as Group Operations Director.

The company has experienced strong customer growth across all industry sectors despite the significant challenges brought about by Brexit and Covid. Adding to this growth, two business acquisitions over the past 18 months have resulted in an increase in headcount from 16 to over 70, the addition of enterprise-level WMS and ERP technologies as well as sales order processing and cloud-based WMS software.

With numerous simultaneous customer projects in play, Ayerst’s expert operational management skills will help keep resources and customer requirements in sync. This recent management level hiring follows Chief Product Officer, Mike Cox, who joined the business in January 2021.

Founder and managing director, Peter Flanagan commented: “I‘m delighted to welcome Lance to the team. We’re experiencing significant increase in activities across the entire business and we now have the additional capacity in place needed to deliver on current and forecasted customer projects.”

Ayerst joins the company from Credit Card Systems Ireland (part of the Fimak Group), where he was Director of Operations. Previous positions include Head of IT and Delivery, and Technical Director and co-founder, with technology consulting firm Project Lifecycle Partners. Ayerst will support customers from the company’s Dublin, Ireland headquarters and its recently acquired Manchester, UK offices.

More about Principal Logistics Technologies

Since 1990, Principal Logistics Technologies (Chess Logistics Technology) has delivered innovative, functionally-rich, warehouse management software (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to 3PL, distribution, wholesale, manufacturing and retail supply businesses. Our technology is in-house developed and is designed to optimise operational performance, add new value-added services, reduce operating expense and increase revenue. The company continues to support its customers across the 3PL, chemicals & hazardous goods, chill picking, cold storage, commodities, cross docking, eCommerce & eFulfilment, FMCG, grocery, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, wholesale & distribution sectors.

