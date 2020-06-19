Works start on site at Rygor Heathrow Truck Centre

Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle Dealer group, Rygor Commercials, is delighted to announce that works have started on site at its new Heathrow Truck Centre at The Camgate Centre in Stanwell.

The Dealer’s new truck-dedicated facility will offer an enhanced service level, designed especially for truck customers. With almost 30,000sq ft of space across the site, truck customers will find the new branch a pleasure to visit, with ample parking and space for truck and trailer manoeuvrability, especially important in such a busy area of the country. The centre will include a minimum of 16 workshop truck bays with top of the range, fully automated safety systems and two pits. It is also planned for the workshop to be fitted with full vehicle test preparation equipment.

Sean Joyce, Rygor Heathrow service manager, said: “Seeing works get underway at the new site is extremely exciting for myself and the team. The new site, with its increased space will allow us to look after more vehicles at any one time, ensuring truck uptime for our customers. We understand that keeping vehicles on the road is essential to our customers and their businesses, which is why we will be offering out of hours maintenance and repair of trucks, once the site is up and running.”

The current health pandemic has unsurprisingly caused some delays to the Dealer’s plans for truck and van dedication at its Heathrow site; something which had been part of its business strategy for 2020.

Sean continued: “For the team, it’s always about delivering the highest level of service to our customers and the past few months have been no different. Every member of staff at Rygor has played such a significant part in keeping our customers on the road in these uncertain times, especially key and critical workers. It is fantastic to see this step forward in our plans for our truck site, which will allow us to continue to build on our great relationships with our existing customers, as well as no doubt building new ones going forward. The new Truck site is located just a mile down the road from our existing Heathrow branch, which will in turn become our Rygor Heathrow van site. Furthermore, it is only 3.5miles from the M25 and less than 5miles from the M4, so really convenient for drivers.”

The existing Rygor Heathrow site off Stanwell Road will become a retail-friendly Van dedicated site after the new Truck branch opens and will continue to offer sales, parts and maintenance of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mike Belk, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, said: “We’re delighted that Rygor is investing in the Mercedes-Benz Truck Service network with this new facility, and continuing its longstanding relationship with our brand. We look forward to this facility opening later in the year.”

Sean added: “Our Heathrow site is a very busy operation, but our team is extremely passionate about what they do and seeing things get off the ground at the new site is hugely exciting. We are keeping our staff across the business up to date with progress through regular communications, including photo galleries, as we know that this is an exciting time for everyone – seeing the business evolve and develop to offer our customers an even more streamlined service.”