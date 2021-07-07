World premiere of the Renault Trucks T, C and K Evolution on 8th July

First physical presentation of the new Renault Trucks T, T High, C and K ranges

Join the virtual event on 8 July 2021

Choice of two times, 12pm and 6pm (UK time)

Join Renault Trucks for the world premiere of its T, T High, C and K Evolution ranges on 8 July 2021, at either 12pm or 6pm UK time. This is the first physical presentation of the new vehicles, and offers an opportunity to discover more about the upgrades which bring major improvements in terms of productivity, as well as driver comfort and safety.

Participants will be introduced to the new vehicles and associated services through presentations from Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks, and Florence Simonet, Vice President of After Sales and Services. Paul Daintree, Renault Trucks’ Design Director, will also open the doors of the iconic “Design Hall” and present the upgrades made both inside the cab and out.

At 6.30pm, Renault Trucks will also be announcing the winner of the international design competition launched on Euro Trucks Simulator 2, which will be revealed on SCS Software’s Twitch account. The winner, selected by the brand’s fans on social networks from among five finalists, will be able to see their design of a Renault Trucks T High Evolution being displayed live on a real truck.