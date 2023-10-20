X2 (UK) supports Generation Logistics to future-proof the profession 

• X2 (UK) joins +40 companies and partners supporting next phase of campaign to raise awareness of logistics careers

• The first year of the campaign generated over 789,000 visits to Generation Logistics and 3.7m engagements on social media

• X2 (UK) will be able to tap into the Generation Logistics network, promote entry-level schemes and amplify social media posts using the campaign’s channels

X2 (UK)] is delighted to announce that it will be supporting Generation Logistics, the industry-led logistics awareness campaign, as it powers into its second year with the next phase of its campaign raising awareness of the logistics profession and finding the next generation of logistics talent.

Launched in August 2022, Generation Logistics is an industry-led, government-backed initiative to future-proof the profession and ensure the resilience of the UK’s supply chains by attracting a diverse range of talent into the sector. Over the last year, it has delivered an innovative, comprehensive awareness campaign, championing individuals and “best in class” organisations to highlight the varied and stimulating careers that exist across the profession.

X2 (UK) is supporting the campaign as a Silver Sponsor and joins over 40 companies and industry organisations that have signed up to be part of the initiative for its second year.

Managed by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT(UK)) and Logistics UK, the campaign has generated more than 3.7 million engagements with its social media posts and over 789,000 visitors to its Generation Logistics hub: www.generationlogistics.org. The campaign has also created an ambassador programme and now has a network of over 300 individuals who work in the industry and champion the profession at school events or careers days.

X2 (UK) Managing Director, Ian Cramb, said, “At X2, we are committed to building sustainable pathways for the logistics industry both within our company and further afield. By sponsoring Generation Logistics this year, we are aiming to showcase all that this fantastic industry has to offer for people of all specialisms, ages and backgrounds. Having fallen into logistics myself over 30 years ago knowing very little about the industry and given how crucial we now know logistics is to our way of life and our economy, an initiative to raise awareness with the next generation of people in our industry has to be applauded and we are proud to be a part of it”.

The next phase of the campaign will focus on raising awareness of logistics as a career option among 13-24 year-olds, as well as educators in schools and colleges. Teachers will be able to download logistics-themed curriculum-mapped resources that can be used to teach a range of subjects including Maths, Business Studies and Geography. In addition, Generation Logistics is producing a careers guide to logistics that will be made available to every school and college in the UK, featuring case studies from the campaign’s sponsors as well as information about the wide range of careers represented in the industry.

Generation Logistics Executive Sponsor, Phil Roe said, “We are delighted that X2 (UK) is supporting Generation Logistics as we move into the next phase. The most effective way we can encourage people into the profession is to tell the story of logistics and draw on the experiences of the world class logistics operations that we have in the UK. The support we receive from X2 (UK) and the rest of our sponsors means we can continue to show how nuanced the profession is and the variety of equally critical roles that exist in the sector.”

Organisations can still join the initiative and, to enable companies of all sizes to get involved, Generation Logistics has introduced an accessible, lower cost sponsorship package for smaller organisations. As the campaign moves into its next phase, companies with an annual turnover of less than £20m will be able to join the industry campaign as Silver sponsors for £2,000 pa.

Gold and Silver sponsorship options are also available for larger organisations and companies looking to join Generation Logistics can download more information from the campaign’s hub – Become a Sponsor.