XPO Logistics Again Ranked No 1 in Transportation

XPO Logistics Again Ranked No. 1 in Transportation and Logistics on Fortune 500

Supply Chain, World

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, ranks No. 1 in the Fortune 500 category of transportation and logistics for the fourth straight year, as announced by Fortune magazine today. The company ranks No. 196 on the Fortune 500 overall, based on 2019 revenue of $16.6 billion.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “XPO is honoured to once again be among the top 200 on the Fortune 500 list and lead the transportation and logistics category. We’re using our strengths to rigorously safeguard our people while keeping goods flowing through supply chains.”

In January, Fortune named XPO one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the third straight year for the quality of the company’s performance and culture.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. XPO conducts the majority of its European operations through its subsidiary, XPO Logistics Europe, which trades under the stock symbol XPO on Euronext Paris – Isin FR0000052870.

