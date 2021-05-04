XPO Logistics announces Bill Fraine as Chief Commercial Officer for GXO Logistics spin-off

XPO Logistics has announced that Bill Fraine will become the chief commercial officer of GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. He will be responsible for leading GXO’s go-to-market activities, with a focus on aligning growth with long-term value creation when the planned separation is complete.

Fraine joined XPO in 2011 as head of operations and account management and currently serves as division president, supply chain – Americas and Asia Pacific. He oversaw the integration of several XPO acquisitions and restructured the businesses in North America by customer vertical. Prior to joining XPO, Fraine spent 23 years with FedEx, progressing from front-line handler to head of sales.

From day one, GXO is set to operate with a robust list of customers, including 30% of the companies in the Fortune 100. Fraine will oversee all facets of GXO’s sales strategy in key verticals, including e-commerce, retail, apparel and consumer technology.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Bill has all the qualities of a first-rate CCO – and the resume to back it up. I’m excited to see him lead GXO’s efforts to bolster long-term relationships with existing customers, as well as add new business from other blue-chip companies.”

As previously announced, XPO expects to spin off its logistics business as a separate, publicly-traded company in the second half of 2021. As the second-largest contract logistics provider in the world, GXO will be well-positioned to capitalise on major tailwinds of e-commerce expansion, customer demand for logistics automation and a burgeoning trend toward supply chain outsourcing. The business currently includes approximately 890 logistics locations in 27 countries.

europe.xpo.com