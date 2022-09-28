XPO Logistics announces milestones in UK energy efficiency

Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has announced significant progress in reducing the environmental impact of its operations in the UK and Ireland, according to Dr Nicholas Head, environmental and sustainability lead in the region.

The company now uses LED systems in 76% of its network sites, and all new sites are equipped with smart controls to realise further energy savings. Light and motion sensors automatically dim the LED lighting when natural light is sufficient or workspaces are not in use.

For the first eight months of 2022, sites that XPO converted to LED delivered a 75% reduction in lighting energy cost and a 57% reduction in energy usage, compared with the same period in 2021. This significant payback enables the company to recover its investments in LED lighting in 28 months, on average.

Dan Myers, managing director, transport – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “The extreme summer temperatures this year have demonstrated the importance of moving sustainability actions forwards in our industry. We’re now at 100% tier-1 renewable energy for all our sites, and we expect that 100% of the sites will be converted to LED lighting by the end of this year. We’re also adopting HVO biofuel more rapidly, and we’re working on power microgeneration and reductions in raw materials. We know that it’s not just the size of our commitment, but also the speed of implementation that matters.”

XPO provides technology-enabled transport solutions for customers across a range of sectors in Europe, including consumer, trade and industrial goods, food and beverages, and e-commerce, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events.

xpo.com