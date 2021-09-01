XPO Logistics appoints Arron Kendall as Sales and Marketing Director – Europe

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has announced the appointment of Arron Kendall as sales and marketing director – Europe. Additionally, he will serve on the executive board of the European business.

Kendall will lead the growth of XPO’s services in Europe, with responsibility for commercial strategy and execution, strategic account management and sales, reporting to Luis Gomez, XPO’s president – Europe.

Kendall has more than two decades of management experience in business development, including more than 11 years with XPO. He most recently served as commercial director for transport in the UK and Ireland. His prior positions include business development for Norbert Dentressangle, acquired by XPO in 2015, and for multinational retailer Next plc.

Luis Gomez said, “Arron is a results-oriented leader who has built enduring customer relationships for us during his tenure in the UK and Ireland. His expertise will provide strong support for the growth of our business across Europe.”

XPO provides technology-enabled freight transportation services for customers across a range of supply chains in Europe, including food and beverage, e-commerce, industrial and consumer goods, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events. In 2021, XPO was named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year.