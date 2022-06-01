XPO Logistics appoints Nigel Rouch as Head of Technology in Europe

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has announced the promotion of Nigel Rouch to the position of senior vice president, technology – Europe. Rouch will be responsible for XPO’s technology organization and digital strategy for its European business, reporting to Luis Gómez, president – Europe and to Pat Petersen, chief technology officer. He transitioned from his previous position as vice president, information technology and operational excellence – UK and Ireland on 15 May 2022.

Rouch has 17 years of industry experience leading technology-based initiatives for operational excellence. He joined XPO’s predecessor company in Europe, Norbert Dentressangle, in 2004 and subsequently served as director of technology, projects and procurement – UK and Ireland. Earlier, he was responsible for implementing warehouse management and enterprise systems for global logistics company TDG.

Gómez said, “Nigel’s dual strengths as a technologist and a transport operational excellence executive will be an immediate benefit to our growth and customer delight strategy. Under his leadership, our innovation team will continue to collaborate with our country leaders to tailor digital capabilities to specific growth opportunities. I look forward to working closely with Nigel in his expanded role as head of our technology organization and digital strategy in Europe.”

