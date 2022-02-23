XPO Logistics Awarded Silver Status for ESG Performance by EcoVadis in Europe

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has again received a silver rating from EcoVadis for the sustainability of its European operations. XPO’s score places it in the top 5% of companies in the Freight Transport by Road category based on environmental performance and in the top 11% of companies in the category overall.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of business sustainability assessments. Its methodology weights 21 criteria for environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across four areas: ethics, environment, sustainable procurement and labour/human rights.

Luis Gomez, president – Europe, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank EcoVadis for awarding XPO a silver rating that places us near the top of our category for ESG performance. We’ll continue to invest in initiatives that resonate with our customers and employees, such as the zero-emission electric trucks we recently deployed in our fleet.”

This is the third year that XPO in Europe has received the EcoVadis silver rating. XPO has also been named one of the most socially responsible companies in France and is a signatory of the national Diversity Charters in both France and Spain. The company’s global Sustainability Report is available here.