XPO Logistics Awarded UK Distribution for Beko plc Appliances

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been awarded a contract by Beko plc, one of the UK’s largest home appliance groups, to serve as transport partner in the UK. XPO is responsible for delivering the full range of Beko plc refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, cookers, dishwashers and freezers marketed under its home appliance brands: Beko, Grundig, Leisure, Flavel, Blomberg and Zenith.

XPO has customised an end-to-end transport solution using dedicated fleet with in-cab technology for tracking and proof-of-delivery. The company manages all UK distribution of appliances to independent stores and retail chains, operating from two Beko plc warehouses in Tamworth, Staffordshire, and one in Hams Hall, Warwickshire. Supplemental capacity for peak periods will be sourced from XPO’s broader fleet and carrier partners.

Andrew Parkin, operations director, Beko plc, said, “We place a high priority on having the right distribution partner to support our customer base in the UK. XPO has the scale and expertise necessary to handle our continued growth in this important market. Their team orchestrated a smooth transition to a solution that is consistently responsive to our retailers.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain– UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our supply chain network is performing at a high level for Beko plc across the UK, with timely delivery of stock replenishments for stores. We are committed to supporting our customer’s supply chain by ensuring that product availability meets demand for the Beko plc portfolio of brands.”

europe.xpo.com