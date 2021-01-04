RUD GRIPS
XPO Logistics Completes UK Acquisition

MHWmagazine 1 day ago Supply Chain

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the majority of Kuehne + Nagel’s contract logistics operations in the UK and Ireland.

Malcolm Wilson, XPO Logistics chief executive officer for Europe, said, “We’re pleased to complete the Kuehne + Nagel acquisition and welcome these prestigious new customers and talented colleagues to XPO. We look forward to the new opportunities that have been created by the combined resources of our larger organisation.”

The transaction expands XPO’s contract logistics network in the UK and Ireland to 248 locations and approximately 26,000 employees. The acquired operations provide a range of logistics services, including inbound and outbound distribution, reverse logistics management and inventory management, primarily in the beverage, technology and e-commerce, and food service verticals.

