XPO Logistics CSR Performance Awarded Silver Status by EcoVadis in Europe

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has received a silver CSR rating in Europe from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year. XPO’s overall score places its European business in the top 10% of companies assessed in the Freight Transport by Road category.

EcoVadis is an independent global provider of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability assessments. Its rating methodology weights performance in four areas: ethics, environment, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, Europe, for XPO Logistics, said, “As one of the largest companies in our industry, XPO has an essential role in facilitating the efficient exchange of goods. We take pride in providing our services in an ethical and sustainable manner. This year, more than ever, our ability to keep supply chains moving is providing critical support to communities across our geographies.”

XPO’s policies in Europe are overseen by the CSR team in collaboration with the Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Human Resources, Procurement and Compliance teams, who administer ethics, inclusion, supplier diversity and other programmes. The company’s global 2019 Sustainability Report is available here.