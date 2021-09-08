XPO Logistics executive to speak on the Evolution of Customer Demand at Virtual IMHX Connect

Dan Myers, XPO managing director – UK and Ireland, will share insights during Retail Day on September 14

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has announced that Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, will be a featured speaker at the virtual IMHX Show. Myers will speak on “The Evolution of Customer Demand” during the event’s Retail Day on September 14, 2021, at 10:30 BST.

IMHX Connect is an essential online meeting place for the intralogistics industry, bringing together professionals involved in the handling, movement and transportation of goods throughout the supply chain to do business.

XPO provides technology-enabled freight transportation services for customers across a range of supply chains in Europe, including food and beverage, e-commerce, industrial and consumer goods, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events. In 2021, XPO was named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

