XPO Logistics Executive to speak on Workforce Diversity at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham

Lynn Brown, XPO HR director – UK and Ireland, will share insights at

Future Transport workshop on September 1

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has announced that Lynn Brown, HR director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, will be a featured speaker at the Commercial Vehicle Show at the NEC Birmingham, West Midlands. Brown will speak on “Securing a More Diverse Workforce” at the Future Transport workshop on September 1, 2021, hosted by Motor Transport at 10:00 BST.

The Commercial Vehicle Show is one of the most prominent events on the UK road transport calendar each year. The Future Transport workshop on this year’s agenda addresses the importance of attracting talent to the industry, with a particular focus on mitigating the gender imbalance and advocating for workplace inclusion.

XPO provides technology-enabled freight transportation services for customers across a range of supply chains in Europe, including food and beverage, e-commerce, industrial and consumer goods, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events. In 2021, XPO was named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

www.europe.xpo.com