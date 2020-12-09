XPO Logistics extends partnership with LPR

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has renewed its UK partnership with La Palette Rouge (LPR), the leading provider of pooled pallets in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail sectors in Europe. The new contract extends XPO’s relationship with LPR, a division of Euro Pool Group, to two decades.

XPO and LPR began their partnership in 2004, collaborating to help companies meet their goals for safe, sustainable logistics solutions. XPO will continue to manage pallet depots for LPR in Mossend, Sywell and Avonmouth, as well as a new depot in Grays, Essex. All four sites are purpose-built pallet sortation warehouses; the Grays depot houses facilities to perform heat treatment services to ISPM-15 phytosanitary standards.

Simon Wood, LPR operations director – UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with XPO. Together, we’ve worked hard to optimise LPR’s supply chain and reduce our carbon footprint. We look forward to providing customers with the additional storage capacity, throughput and geographic coverage offered by our

newest depot.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said:

“LPR and XPO are trusted strategic partners aligned towards a more sustainable future for supply chains. We’re excited to use our expertise in the FMCG and retail sectors to help transporters, producers and retailers realise maximum value from LPR’s circular pallet solution.”

