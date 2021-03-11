XPO Logistics extends partnership with Sociedade Central de Cervejas e Bebidas in Portugal

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has renewed its partnership with Sociedade Central de Cervejas e Bebidas (SCC) in Portugal, part of the HEINEKEN Group. This is the fourth contract renewal for the two industry leaders, extending XPO’s relationship with SCC to 16 years.

SCC produces and markets the SAGRES® and HEINEKEN® beer brands, as well as LUSO® and CASTELLO® mineral waters. As SCC’s key transport partner, XPO is responsible for managing all primary transport of the beverages from SCC’s breweries to its distributors in Portugal. A dedicated XPO team uses control tower technology to manage the high freight volumes and seasonal peaks with strict cost efficiency while ensuring sufficient capacity and flexibility to meet SCC’s high service standards.

In line with the HEINEKEN Group’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability, XPO’s solution for SCC includes several initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint. The dedicated fleet includes a high percentage of vehicles authorised to carry 44 tonnes, as well as two mega-trucks — reducing the number of trips needed to carry large volumes of freight. XPO has also introduced two natural gas trucks (LNG and CNG) into the fleet, and is using the XPO Connect™ digital freight platform and Drive XPO™ mobile app to optimize delivery routes.

José Luís da Mata Torres, supply chain director, Sociedade Central de Cervejas e Bebidas, said: “We are proud to announce the renewal of our long-term partnership with XPO. After all these years of uninterrupted service, XPO continues to guarantee the capacity we need, with the flexibility to adapt to rapid changes in demand. Once again, we are moving forward together on our plans for greater efficiency, digitization and sustainability”.

Massimo Marsili, managing director, transport – Southern Europe and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said: “We appreciate the trust that SCC continues to place in XPO. Our longstanding relationship with this prestigious customer is solid, respectful and mutually successful, showing what can be built by two industry leaders working together to achieve common goals.”

europe.xpo.com