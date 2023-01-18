XPO appoints David Picking as Technology Director for the UK and Ireland

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of transportation services, has announced the appointment of David Picking to lead the company’s technology organisation in the UK and Ireland, effective since January 3, 2023. He reports to Dan Myers, managing director for the region, as well as Nigel Rouch, head of strategic projects and technology – Europe.

Picking has more than three decades of technology leadership experience in the retail, pharmaceutical, leisure, and logistics sectors, including the implementation of sophisticated IT solutions for supply chain operations. Prior to XPO, he served as Chief Information Officer – EMEIA for Likewize, a global technology services company, and earlier held senior positions with SIG plc, Wincanton plc, and The Co-operative Group, amongst others. He holds a degree in business computing from Staffordshire University, and numerous business and IT leadership qualifications from the University of Oxford and Henley Business School.

Dan Myers said, “Dave joins a great IT team who have ensured we remain ahead of the curve in technology. His background across a range of B2B and B2C sectors will be invaluable in continuing to develop leading edge, customer-centric solutions. I look forward to working closely with Dave to build on our strong track record as the leading technology pioneer in our industry.”

Nigel Rouch, XPO’s head of strategic projects and technology – Europe, added: “I look forward to welcoming Dave into the wider European IT Leadership team where he will play an important role in helping to cement innovation and technology within our operations and with our customers.”

XPO is a leading innovator of transport services in Europe, including technology-enabled truckload, less-than-truckload, truck brokerage, managed transport, last mile and freight forwarding. The company tailors its solutions to customer-specific needs across a range of consumer, trade and industrial sectors and world-class events.

