XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for Fifth Straight Year

MHWmagazine 2 hours ago Supply Chain

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions has been named a 2020 Green 75 Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine for the fifth consecutive year. XPO is one of 75 companies honoured for helping shippers maintain environmentally conscious supply chain operations.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “XPO is proud to once again be recognised as a Green 75 company and a leading industry partner in sustainability. We’ll continue to build on the progress we’ve made, providing our customers with eco-friendly innovations to move goods throughout their supply chains.”

XPO’s Sustainability Report provides details about the company’s environmental initiatives, including logistics automation, fleet emission technologies, sustainable packaging and alternative fuels and energy sources.

