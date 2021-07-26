XPO Logistics Named a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of supply chain services, has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. XPO has been named a Magic Quadrant Leader six times by Gartner, Inc. — for 2021, 2020 and 2018, worldwide; and for 2021, 2019 and 2017, North America.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We’re honoured to once again be recognized by Gartner as a leader among best-in-class third-party logistics providers worldwide. Our focus is on providing faster, smarter supply chains through automation — this is what customers want, whether it’s e-commerce, omnichannel or B2B.”

According to Gartner, “Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This means the leading providers have extensive service offerings and infrastructure and make them available across an expansive global footprint. They understand the market, trends and customer needs and translate those into well-executed service offerings further specialized for any number of industries. They are formidable at logistics execution across the service lines and run highly professional, very comprehensive logistics businesses. Leaders also have well-structured strategies and business models to continue to expand their capabilities, regional coverage and industry specialization, and they are adept at offering services for different customer segments. They invest in innovative mechanisms and capabilities to advance the art of logistics in the industry. Leaders are trusted and relied on by many of the largest global corporations to help them execute their worldwide supply chains.”

XPO is among the Leaders identified in the 2021 report: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide,” Susan Boylan, David Gonzalez, Farrah Salim, Brian Whitlock, Chris Kina, June 28, 2021. Gartner clients can access the full report here.

