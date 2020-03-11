XPO Logistics Named by Forbes as a Best Company to Work for in Spain for 2020

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named one of the Forbes 50 best companies to work for in Spain for the second straight year. The recognition, announced by Forbes magazine, is based on survey responses from over 8,000 employees of the largest companies in Spain, using 38 different indicators of satisfaction and well-being.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, XPO Logistics Europe, said, “It’s gratifying to know that our colleagues in Spain think so highly of employment at XPO. Our culture puts our people first, and we want everyone to succeed at their goals.”

XPO has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for three consecutive years and is ranked first in its category of trucking, transportation and logistics. Additionally, XPO has been recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. XPO conducts the majority of its European operations through its subsidiary, XPO Logistics Europe, which trades under the stock symbol XPO on Euronext Paris – Isin FR0000052870.