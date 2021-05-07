XPO Logistics once again named by Forbes as a Best Company to Work For in Spain

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been named one of the Forbes 50 best companies to work for in Spain for the third straight year. The 2021 recognition, announced in the May edition of Forbes magazine, is based on a survey of over 2,000 companies with more than 500 employees in Spain, using criteria such as employee well-being, job satisfaction and environmental commitment.

Additionally, Sara Resa, XPO’s human resources director in Iberia, has been named by Forbes as one of the 22 best women human resources leaders in Spain.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We’re very pleased that our colleagues in Spain rate their work experience at XPO so highly. The pandemic required many new protocols to ensure the safety of our global team, which is always our foremost priority. Our people have our full support as they deliver on our commitment to customers.”

XPO has been named as one of the world’s most admired companies by Fortune magazine every year since 2018 and as one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek magazine.

