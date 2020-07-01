XPO Logistics Recognised by General Motors as Supplier of the Year for Managed Transportation

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, was honoured by General Motors as a GM Supplier of the Year during a virtual ceremony for the company’s 28th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

This is the second consecutive year that XPO has been named to a select group of GM suppliers recognized for consistently exceeding expectations, creating outstanding value and introducing innovations. The winners were chosen by a global team of GM executives based on performance in the 2019 calendar year.

XPO manages the movement of truck and car parts from GM’s suppliers to its warehouses and on to dealerships throughout North America. Dedicated XPO managed transportation teams collaborate with GM on site and via XPO technology to optimize GM’s aftermarket channel.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to manage General Motors’ critical aftermarket parts channel and help elevate service to dealers and consumers. As soon as we realize an efficiency for GM in cost reduction or performance, our managed transportation team is looking toward the next area of optimisation.”

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve, and XPO delivered,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “We also believe it’s important to thank our entire supply base for their efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”

www.europe.xpo.com