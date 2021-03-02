RUD GRIPS
XPO Logistics renews UK transport partnership with Wavin

Supply Chain

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has renewed its contract with Wavin Limited to manage transport operations in the UK. Wavin is a leading global manufacturer of plastic pipe systems for residential and non-residential use. The two companies have worked together since 2018.

XPO manages Wavin products’ delivery from plants in Chippenham (Wiltshire), Doncaster (South Yorkshire) and Crow Edge (South Yorkshire) to destinations throughout the UK. Three services are integrated on XPO’s technology platform as a single solution: dedicated truckload transport, less-than-truckload pallet transport and a bespoke parcel delivery service. The solution gives Wavin end-to-end visibility of deliveries to merchants and construction projects, the flexibility to adjust its volumes and the scalability to accommodate future demand.

Andrew Crosby, global director – indirect procurement, Wavin, said, “XPO’s transport network has elevated service to Wavin customers across the UK. Since our collaboration, XPO has improved on-time performance in all delivery streams, reduced our transport costs and provided us with valuable digital visibility. We’re delighted to have XPO’s continued support as we grow our UK business.”

Dan Myers, managing director – transport, UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank the Wavin team for working to create such a productive partnership and continuing to place their trust in XPO. Our combined team will continue to drive innovation in operations and technology, generating value over the next phase of our journey together.”

www.europe.xpo.com

