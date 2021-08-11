XPO Logistics signals support for LGBTQ+ Employees and Allies by sponsoring Tamworth Pride

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, is continuing to expand its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by sponsoring the first-ever Tamworth Pride Festival on 14–15 August 2021 in Staffordshire. The theme of the event, “Celebrating You”, also signals XPO’s support of LGBTQ+ employees and allies in the UK.

XPO sponsors LGBTQ+ events that reflect the geographic diversity of its operations, as well as the individualism of its team members. For example, the company will support the Birmingham Pride Festival in September and has sponsored the New York City Pride March, the Mid-South Pride Fest, the Tri-State LGBTQ+ Unity Summit and the Lesbians Who Tech Virtual Summit in the US.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Diversity makes sense for so many reasons. We can attract and retain the very best talent in tough labour markets, it supports better decision-making by drawing on a wider range of views, and it’s just the right thing to do. It’s important to everyone at XPO that our colleagues from the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, valued and included.”

Following XPO’s success in recruiting from within the LGBTQ+ community, the company is applying its best practices to other areas of diversity hiring, development and promotion.

Interested applicants can search for jobs on XPO’s Career Site.