XPO Logistics wins AKW contract for UK Omnichannel Distribution

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been selected by AKW Medi-Care Limited to distribute products to dealers and consumers in the UK. AKW is the UK’s leading manufacturer of adaptive fixtures for bathrooms, kitchens and daily living products, serving people with reduced mobility.

XPO has tailored a flexible last mile solution for AKW using a dedicated truck fleet running an average of 30 routes per day. XPO drivers distribute products to trade and e-commerce customers from AKW’s warehouse in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, and four XPO satellite sites. Orders are delivered within one day of receipt in accordance with AKW’s next-day service offering. XPO also shuttles stock between AKW warehouses in Droitwich and provides palletised transport and global forwarding services as needed.

Matt Till, AKW logistics director, said, “The resilience of our supply chain has never been more vital than it is right now, when so many people are coping with life at home. XPO has been extremely responsive in understanding our need to act quickly and maintain continuity during the pandemic. With the XPO partnership, we’re in a much stronger position to serve our customers as we continue to grow.”

“We thank AKW for entrusting XPO with the full distribution solution for their B2B and B2C channels, including last mile deliveries,” said Dan Myers, managing director, transport – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics. “Within two weeks of finalising the contract, our team completed the transition to a dedicated fleet with real-time tracking and a more agile distribution model. AKW customers throughout the UK can be confident of receiving the products they need.”