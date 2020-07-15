XPO Logistics wins contract to build outsourced warehouse and distribution network for Greene King

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been selected by Greene King plc to manage dedicated warehousing and distribution for Greene King’s secondary drinks channel. XPO will provide innovative logistics services from five warehouses distributing to retail pubs and restaurants, including Pub Partner independent licensees and on-trade trade customers.

UK-based Greene King has a rich heritage of brewing award-winning beers and leading pub brands for 220 years. XPO’s dedicated sites in Northampton, Tilbury, Avonmouth and Peterlee will complement Greene King’s current distribution infrastructure. The long-term agreement will take a joint-partnership approach to supporting Greene King’s strategic and environmental goals with a sustainable, technology-driven supply chain solution.

Tim Preston, Greene King Brewing and Brands operations director, said, “Following a tendering process, we have made the decision to appoint XPO Logistics as one of our distribution partners. We are pleased to welcome XPO, as they share the commitment of our in-house distribution teams in providing the excellent day-to-day service our pubs and on-trade customers know to expect from us.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our team is excited to collaborate with Greene King to expand their distribution and transportation network. We have developed a dynamic solution that will adjust to meet changing trends and customer needs through our 150-strong Operational service team.”

