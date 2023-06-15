XPO welcomes changes to trailer length regulations for UK roads after completing participation in an 11-year feasibility and safety study

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable transport and logistics solutions in Europe, has welcomed changes to trailer length regulations which came into effect on May 31 in the UK.

HGV tractors and trailers can now be up to 18.55m (61ft) long, 2.05m (6ft 9in) longer than the previous maximum allowed on UK roads after legislation passed in May 2023. The longer semi-trailer (LST) trial began in 2012 with around 300 operators – including XPO Logistics – taking part, covering about 2,700 trailers across the entire trial run by the Department for Transport (DFT).

The DFT expects LSTs to bring a £1.4 billion boost to the UK economy and save 70,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the environment through an 8% reduction in the number of journeys required to move the same amount of goods.

The trial aimed to determine whether the longer trailers were safe to be used on UK roads and what benefits could be achieved in terms of larger loads resulting in fewer trips. It is estimated that through actual world use, longer trailers can be operated safely and deliver a 13% to 14% reduction in emissions. Across the trial, the emissions reduction was 8% to 9%, according to the DFT.

The trial also carried out route modelling for the LSTs and the impact of their use on vulnerable road user groups, such as cyclists and pedestrians. According to the DFT, the trial found that LSTs were involved in around 61% fewer personal injury collisions than conventional lorries.

While the LSTs can now be used on the UK’s roads, they are subject to special management and oversight by the companies using them.

Dan Myers, managing director of XPO Logistics – UK and Ireland, said: “We welcome anything that supports the industry to improve environmental performance while still keeping people safe. We are confident that this is one more step towards carbon neutrality.”

The average reduction in CO2 emissions during the 11-year trial was 70,000 tonnes, with 97 tonnes of NOx removed. This is equivalent to the amount of CO2 captured by around 11,600 acres of forest annually. The NOx reductions are the equivalent of removing around 2,000 diesel cars from the road per year, according to DFT figures.

XPO’s innovative service offerings include technology-enabled truckload, less-than-truckload, truck brokerage, managed transport, last mile and freight forwarding. The company tailors its solutions to customer-specific needs across consumer, trade and industrial sectors and world-class events.