Xwatch Safety Solutions merges with Hexagon AB

Xwatch Safety Solutions has announced its acquisition by Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in improving construction site safety through innovative technology.

The XW series has been leading the way in reducing risks on construction sites with features such as height control, slew control, and rated capacity indication (RCI) for construction plant and machinery. These technologies help operators establish safe working zones, significantly boosting safety measures around equipment. This strategic move comes after our successful collaboration with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, culminating in the innovative 3D Avoidance Zone system. This system represents a key step towards integrating our advanced safety solutions within Hexagon’s comprehensive suite of construction tools to enhance proactive risk management and decision-making processes for safer construction environments.

Dan Leaney, Director of Sales and Operations at Xwatch Safety Solutions Ltd, commented: “Joining Hexagon represents a transformative opportunity for us to push the boundaries of safety technology in the construction industry. It allows us to leverage Hexagon’s global expertise and reach, bringing our cutting-edge safety solutions to a wider audience and significantly impacting worker safety worldwide.

We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to both our companies and the construction industry as a whole. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and embracing digital transformation to ensure safer, more efficient, and sustainable construction practices globally.”

Dan concluded: “Xwatch will continue to operate under its established brand and maintain strong partnerships with all our trusted dealers and installers. With the support of Hexagon, we will continue to deliver the high-quality service our customers expect, now with additional resources and support.”

Chris Fitzgerald, Xwatch founder and MD of Fitzgerald Plant Services, headquartered in Cwmbran, South Wales, commented: “This is a significant milestone in our company’s evolution, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities this transaction will bring. We look forward to utilising the strengths of Xwatch and Hexagon Group to expand our capabilities and enhance our customer experience. Our commitment has always been to deliver the best customer experience and support our team members in doing so. Partnering with Hexagon Group is the perfect opportunity to continue achieving these goals.”

Please visit xwatch.co.uk, for further details on our range of safety solutions. For more information on Leica Hexagon visit Leica Geosystems (leica-geosystems.com).