Yale showcased a diverse range of products and materials handling solutions under the theme of ‘Technology that moves’ at LogiMAT 2022.

The new Series N made its official public debut at the international intralogistics event in Stuttgart Messe, just days after its launch in May.

New lithium-ion battery partner, Sunlight Group, joined Yale on the stand to showcase its battery power solutions to customers and prospects.

Yale Europe Materials Handling made a triumphant return to LogiMAT under the theme of ‘Technology that moves’. At the event, which was held at the Stuttgart Messe on 31 May – 2 June, visitors witnessed first-hand a variety of game-changing materials handling solutions on the Yale stand.

Yale, which has undergone a business transformation, brought its refreshed and recharged solutions to the international intralogistics event. Experts were on hand to explain how its technology is moving with the times and offering customers new materials handling solutions that meet changing industry demands. The latest Yale® products combine technology and design to provide a customised solution to each and every customer.

“It was a real pleasure to be back at LogiMAT this year and have the opportunity to reunite with customers, dealers, partners and new visitors under one roof. There was a great atmosphere at the event, especially as Yale has undergone a hugely exciting business transformation including a new website and sales process designed to address customer needs with a focus on industries and solutions. We showcased our latest solution, the new Series N, which will offer a whole new way of configuring materials handling solutions and help keep businesses moving, even under constantly changing circumstances,” said Timo Antony, Area Business Director Central Europe at Yale.

First public outing for the new Yale Series N

Visitors at LogiMAT got to see the newest fleet on the block, the Yale Series N, in its very first public outing following its launch in May. The new product offers customers an easily configurable truck to match their unique requirements, raising the bar for success while offering operator comfort, safety and efficiency.

Charging a new future

Yale’s lithium-ion battery partner, Sunlight Group, was also on hand at LogiMAT to meet visitors and showcase a warehouse reach truck powered by one of its lithium-ion solutions. The MR16 Reach Truck can lift up to 10.7 metres and has a maximum load capacity of 1600kg. The robust mast design provides high residual capacities and stable load handling, which can enable faster put away and retrieval times. The reach truck has a spacious operator compartment and can manoeuvre in tight spaces, making it ideal for warehousing applications that need to maximise on storage space.

Yale recently strengthened its relationship with the Sunlight Group, having previously used its lead-acid batteries as an option for its product range. Yale now also offers the company’s lithium-ion batteries.

“It was a real joy to be joined by our new lithium-ion battery partner, Sunlight Group, at LogiMAT. It’s one of the world’s top manufacturers of energy storage solutions, and we’ve long utilised their battery solutions in our products. We’ve expanded our partnership and we look forward to continue working with them to provide our customers with the very best power solutions to keep them moving,” said Timo.

“LogiMAT is just one chapter of an exciting period at Yale. It was the perfect opportunity to meet with our dealers, our customers old and new. There is more to come from Yale in the near future to better serve our dealers and customers and work with them to drive all our businesses forward. This is an exciting time for Yale as we embark on this shared journey with our trusted partners,” added Timo.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.