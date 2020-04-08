Yale introduces new trucks for low-intensity applications

Yale Europe Materials Handling has launched the ground-breaking expansion of its product range with four new trucks for low-intensity applications.

The range includes two warehouse trucks, the MS15UX pedestrian stacker the MP20XUX platform pallet truck, and the GP20-35UX and ERP15-35UX counterbalance trucks.

The new additions are ideal for intermittent use or low-intensity applications and provide high levels of efficiency and productivity.

Yale Europe Materials Handling today launches the ground-breaking expansion of its product range with the introduction of four new trucks for low-intensity applications. After researching current market trends, Yale uncovered a demand for materials handling products that are engineered to provide high levels of efficiency and productivity, yet are only used for short periods at a time.

Yale has identified the specific challenges that customers with these applications face, and has now introduced new solutions to complement its existing product range. In a first for the materials handling company, Yale will now offer equipment designed for intermittent use or low-intensity applications.

The Yale range extension includes two new warehouse trucks, the MS15UX pedestrian stacker and the MP20XUX platform pallet truck, and two new counterbalance trucks, the GP20-35UX and the four-wheel electric ERP15-35UX.

These additions are ideal for customers focussed on applications requiring intermittent use, and yet still demanding a truck that is capable of undertaking high priority tasks. For operations that necessitate a forklift or warehouse truck to move loads, but are not used for many hours per day, the new Yale trucks offer a solution to fulfil customer’s needs.

The expansion kicks off an important year for Yale, which celebrates two centenaries in 2020: 100 years since the first electric truck was introduced, and 100 years of the Yale brand. In 1920, Yale & Towne introduced its electric forklift truck to the materials handling market. With this release, alongside a wide range of new materials handling equipment, the Yale® brand was officially born.

New trucks, same Yale promise

Although these new trucks are designed for low-intensity applications, they stay true to the same Yale philosophy. The high standards of dependability, serviceability, ergonomics, productivity and low cost of ownership associated with the Yale brand are all carried through this product range expansion.

Iain Friar, Yale Brand Manager, said: “We’re very proud to add four new trucks to our growing range of materials handling equipment. As part of our people, products and productivity concept, we are always talking to our customers about the challenges they face and how we can best meet their requirements. By extending our product offering, we can now provide solutions for a broader range of lower intensity applications at an affordable price to customers.”

Simply efficient trucks

The MS15UX and MP20XUX trucks extend the Yale warehouse range, with both offering high performance in confined areas. The MS15UX is a highly controllable and agile pedestrian stacker with lift capability suitable for a range of operator heights and experience levels, while the MP20XUX is ideal for productive horizontal transportation and vehicle loading and offloading.

Both of these new additions to the Yale warehouse range benefit from AC traction motors, regenerative brake systems, emergency reversing device, emergency power disconnect, stepless speed control, and CAN bus technology that reduces wiring complexity and increases reliability. The pedestrian stacker has a lifting capacity of 1.5t, while the platform pallet truck has a capacity of 2.0t and benefits from the option of electric steering.

The introduction of the GP20-35UX and ERP15-35UX continues the durable nature which customers have come to expect of the Yale counterbalance range, coupled with simple, robust technology.

Engineered to deliver high productivity in general purpose applications, the GP20-35UX has an ergonomically designed operator compartment with easy reach controls and a clear 3.5 inch LCD display. The GP20-35UX offers reliable operation and efficient filtration and cooling. It provides easy maintenance thanks to a 70° opening engine cover and quick floor plate removal. No special tools or diagnostic tools are required for servicing which makes this truck ideal for self-servicing. The truck further benefits from high visibility masts and highly responsive steering.

The ERP15-35UX is an energy-efficient electric fork lift truck with highly responsive steering, which optimises manoeuvrability for confined spaces. The operator compartment is ergonomically designed to offer all-round visibility and a practical and comfortable working environment for the driver. AC Controllers optimise battery power, which is particularly helpful on ramps and long runs as well as high lift usage. The ERP15-35UX four-wheel electric truck is available with 48V and 80V batteries with 420-600Ah capacity.

Iain Friar, Yale Brand Manager, said: “The introduction of our new trucks for low-intensity applications further enables every customer to find the right Yale forklift for their precise requirements. At the core of these new trucks is the same Yale philosophy of high standards of dependability, serviceability, ergonomics, productivity and low cost of ownership, which is the essence of our entire range. We are pleased to offer a simply efficient solution to our customers.”

For further information on the extensive range of Yale materials handling equipment visit www.yale.com