Yale looks ahead to LogiMAT 2022 with ‘Technology that moves’

Yale Europe Materials Handling is looking forward to returning to the international logistics trade show LogiMAT at Stuttgart Messe from 31 May – 2 June.

The materials handling expert will be showcasing the latest in proven lift truck technology on Stand D31 in Hall 9.

Lithium-ion technologies will be a key aspect of the display, and teasing the future of Yale materials handling solutions.

Yale Europe Materials Handling is excited to return to the largest logistics expo in Europe, LogiMAT, set to take place in Stuttgart from 31 May – 2 June. Yale® will be showcasing a wide variety of materials handling products and solutions under the theme ‘Technology that moves’, on Stand D31 in Hall 9.

“LogiMAT 2022 will be our first physical trade show in three years, and there isn’t a more fitting location to present our plans for the future,” said Timo Antony, Area Business Director Central Europe at Yale. “We’re looking forward to meeting with individuals in-person again, connecting with customers and telling them what we’ve been working on since the last time we met.”

Forward thinking logistics

In the three years since the previous LogiMAT, Yale has undergone an exciting business transformation, which will be demonstrated for the first time in Stuttgart.

On display will be a range of warehousing trucks as well as logistics innovations, combining technology and design to provide tailored solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.

Yale is proud to be revealing its new Series N ICE counterbalance truck for the very first time. Built on Yale’s modular and scalable platform, the Series N can easily be configured to match unique requirements, raising the bar for success in almost all applications and environments.

Visitors will also be able to learn more about the Yale UX Series for low intensity warehouse operations, which launched in 2020. Yale is keen to speak with warehouse managers to demonstrate how its UX products can benefit their operations.

New battery offering

A key element of the LogiMAT display will be lithium-ion technology. Yale will enhance its materials handling product offering with the recently launched SUNLIGHT lithium-ion batteries as a power solution for customers.

“There will be a lot of exciting announcements from Yale in the coming 12 months, and LogiMAT is set to kick-start a bright and prosperous chapter for our company, our dealers, and our customers old and new,” concluded Timo.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.