Yale precision control tiller head selected as FLTA Awards 2020 finalist in two categories

Yale Europe Materials Handling announced as a finalist in the Ergonomics and Innovation categories of the Fork Lift Truck Association Awards 2020 with its precision control tiller head.

Awards ceremony to take place at The Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham on 21st March 2020.

Yale Europe Materials Handling is delighted to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the Ergonomics and Innovation categories of the Fork Lift Truck Association (FLTA) Awards for Excellence 2020.

Designed with specific customer challenges in mind, the Yale® precision control tiller head is built around the operator’s needs. The ergonomic handle allows full command of the truck’s functionality, with the operator’s hands in a natural vertical position. With the tiller arm fully upright, the truck can be operated in the most restricted space for maximum manoeuvrability, and yet still provide great operator visibility.

“We believe that it’s important to design our products around the people who will be using them in order to maximise operator productivity. Delivery drivers face challenges every day getting product from trailer to store and one of the main challenges is space – this was at the forefront of the design process for the Yale precision control tiller head.” said Iain Friar, Yale Brand Marketing Manager.

The “Archie” has long been acknowledged as the materials handling industry’s most prestigious accolade and we are delighted to be selected again as a finalist for the FLTA Awards. Ergonomics and innovation are at the forefront of the Yale design process and this selection provides recognition that the company has created a breakthrough product. The Yale precision control tiller head is the direct result of customer feedback and offers excellent manoeuvrability and productivity when operating in confined spaces.

The composite plastic grip and aluminium structure of the Yale precision control tiller head provide superb operator comfort and hand protection, while the ergonomically shaped throttle activation button supports effective operation in all positions from either side of the truck. Designed to be used in an upright position, the tiller head has been built to reduce the space required to operate, and yet still be able to work conventionally in areas not limited by manoeuvrability.

With the tiller arm upright, the operator has full command of the truck’s functionality, allowing for maximum manoeuvrability and optimum visibility. Auxiliary traction activation, traction interlock, composite housing for controls, fork lift and lower buttons, and a throttle switch for speed control give the tiller head an innovative handle.

The hotly anticipated awards ceremony takes place at The Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham on 21st March 2020, where the winners are presented with a trophy statuette of Archimedes.

Yale has achieved previous success at the well-respected ceremony, having won awards in the environment, safety, and ergonomics categories.

For further information on the range of materials handling equipment from Yale visit www.yale.com.