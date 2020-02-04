Yale set for electric return to LogiMAT 2020

Yale Europe Materials Handling is looking forward to an electric return to LogiMAT 2020, taking place on 10 – 12 March 2020 at Stuttgart Messe.

Yale Europe Materials Handling is looking forward to an electric return to LogiMAT 2020, taking place on 10 – 12 March 2020 at Stuttgart Messe. Under the continuing theme of ‘This is Yale’, a wide variety of materials handling equipment has been carefully curated for the Yale stand (Hall 9, Stand B33).

Expertise on display

Yale® will feature an all-electric truck line up at LogiMAT 2020. Yale experts will be on-hand to advise customers and prospects on the optimum power solutions for their specific application.

LogiMAT 2020 will see the European debut of the four-wheel electric counterbalance truck ERP15-35UX, which is a part of the range extension of trucks for low-intensityapplications. These products are ideal for customers focussed on applications that call for intermittent use, with a requirement for a truck that is capable of undertaking high priority tasks.

2020 marks two important centenaries in the history of Yale: the introduction of the first electric forklift, and the beginning of the Yale brand. In 1920 Yale & Towne built what is widely recognised as the first electric forklift truck to be introduced to the European materials handling market. With the release of this truck the Yale brand was officially born, and the company went on to introduce a new version of the electric truck, alongside a wide range of new materials handling equipment, later that year.

Unveiling a new concept

Yale is proud to display a new concept truck for the first time, which features a fully integrated lithium-ion battery. Visitors to LogiMAT 2020, Stand B33, will be able to enjoy an exclusive sneak-peek of the prototype and highlight their reactions to the concept.

Yale Brand Manager, Iain Friar, said: “Yale is excited to return to LogiMAT in March 2020. The logistics and beverage industries will be at the heart of our showcase, with our dealers and Yale industry experts on-hand to discuss how our products can enhance productivity and efficiency in these applications and beyond.”

“‘This is Yale’ is a continuing theme for our showcase events where we demonstrate the versatility of our solutions. We look forward to introducing customers old and new to ‘This is Yale in 2020’.”

LogiMAT continues to be an unmissable event in the Yale calendar. The trade show provides a unique opportunity to connect with dealers, customers and new prospects and demonstrate the company’s extensive experience in material handling solutions and specific industry applications.

“We hope visitors to LogiMAT are enticed to our stand to learn more about how our ‘People. Products. Productivity.’ philosophy can be applied to enhance their operations. We understand our customers’ businesses and their pain points, and advise them on the best solution to meet their individual needs. We look forward to another fruitful visit to Stuttgart and LogiMAT,” concluded Iain.