Yale to showcase ‘Technology that moves’ at LogiMAT 2022

Under the theme ‘Technology that moves’, Yale Europe Materials Handling will showcase a variety of materials handling solutions at LogiMAT 2022.

Taking place at Stuttgart Messe from 31 May – 2 June, LogiMAT will see the first public appearance of the new Yale Series N counterbalance truck range.

As well as a range of experts on hand to discuss materials handling needs, visitors will be able to meet with new lithium-ion battery partner, Sunlight Group, Stand D31 in Hall 9.

Yale Europe Materials Handling will return to LogiMAT with a showcase of solutions and materials handling products embodying the ethos ‘Technology that moves’. Visitors to Stand D31 in Hall 9 of Stuttgart Messe can expect to see the latest edition to the Yale® product range, the Series N.

Yale experts will be on hand to discuss how Yale products enhance the latest logistics innovations by combining technology and design to provide tailored solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.

“Yale has undergone an exciting business transformation, which we will demonstrate to visitors to LogiMAT 2022,” said Timo Antony, Area Business Director Central Europe at Yale. “We’re looking forward to meeting in-person with our customers, dealers and prospects to show how Yale solutions can keep their businesses moving and thriving.”

Forward thinking logistics

As part of a deepening partnership with one of the world’s top manufacturers of energy storage solutions, Yale will showcase a MR16 reach truck powered by a lithium-ion battery from Sunlight Group. Having previously used the company’s lead-acid batteries in its product range, Yale now offers Sunlight Group lithium-ion batteries as a power solution for its customers.

The MR16 Reach Truck can lift up to 10.5 metres and has a maximum load capacity of 1600kg. The robust heavy-duty mast design provides high residual capacities and stable load handling, which can enable faster put away and retrieval times.

Yale is proud to be revealing its new Series N ICE counterbalance truck for the very first time at a live trade show at LogiMAT. As well as being easily configured to match unique requirements, raising the bar for success in almost all applications and environments, the Series N offers shift-long operator comfort, excellent visibility and high fuel efficiency.

“There will be a lot of exciting announcements from Yale in the coming 12 months, and LogiMAT is set to kick-start a bright and prosperous chapter for our company, our dealers, and our customers old and new. LogiMAT 2022 is a great opportunity to see our ground-breaking new range, the Series N, as well as find out more about our power solutions and expanding partnership with Sunlight Group,” concluded Timo.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.