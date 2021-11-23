Yanmar CE unveils its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e

Yanmar Compact Equipment has a long and well-deserved reputation for delivering fuel efficient and sustainable engine technology. Now, the company brings its engine and mini excavator expertise into the field of electrification with its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e. This innovation represents an important strategic step for Yanmar Compact Equipment.

“Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value,” said CEO Giuliano Parodi. “Our transformation will embrace our entire business and will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies. The SV17e prototype is a clear demonstration of our intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners.”

The SV17e is a mini excavator aimed at customers in the European market and plays in the 1.5 to 2.0 tonnes segment. Powered by efficient electric drive and 48-volt batteries with fast charging capability, it’s a quiet, zero-emissions machine designed to meet the most demanding emissions restrictions. In-line with Yanmar Compact Equipment’s commitment to creating an exceptional customer experience, the appeal of the SV17e goes beyond simply being an electric machine. The design and engineering team have set out to build a machine which offers the highest levels of comfort, ergonomics and operational power, precision, and control.

“Our prototype is significant because it demonstrates our capability to bring the quality and reliability of our highly respected conventional engine technology into the arena of electrification,” explained Product Management Director EMEA, Cedric Durand. “But we have gone further. As always, the operator is at the heart of this machine, and we have challenged ourselves to deliver the comfort, power, control and precision which we believe will surpass the expectations of professional operators.”

In preparation for its sales start at Bauma 2022, the prototype SV17e is currently undergoing Yanmar’s vigorous product testing regime. These tough field tests are uncompromising in their thoroughness to ensure an uncompromising level of durability and reliability in the design and engineering.

According to Director Engineering EMEA, Sota Takami: “We are very pleased with the performance to date – as you would expect, we have a rigorous testing regime which pushes every aspect of the machine to its limit. The machine has performed very well in all these tests. We are particularly pleased with the power, and control of the machine. Of course, this is a quiet, zero emission machine but that, in itself, is not enough. We must create a great feeling for the operator. I am confident that professional operators will be very comfortable in this machine, they will certainly feel the power, control and the precision handling they will need to take on the big jobs as well as the small jobs.”

For those who cannot wait until Bauma 2022 to see the new SV17e in action, Yanmar Compact Equipment has prepared a short teaser film. Emphasising the power, control and precision of the new machine, this short film proves that even the smallest jobs deserve Yanmar’s innovation.

Video link : https://youtu.be/zqAxhGZT3Kg