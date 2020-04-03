Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA appoints new Managing Director

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has announced the appointment of Damiano Violi as Managing Director. Joining the business from 1 April, Damiano’s appointment demonstrates Yanmar’s commitment to continued international growth and becoming a leader in the compact equipment market.

With significant experience spanning operations, project management and commercial roles across several international organisations, Damiano will play an instrumental part in the division’s global leadership team. Prior to joining Yanmar, he held the position of Industrial Control & Protection Operations Director at Eaton; and has also previously worked for companies including Honeywell and Case New Holland.

Damiano succeeds Giuliano Parodi, who returns to his role as CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment Co. Ltd, following the successful development of the European branch. Over the coming months, Damiano will work closely with the leadership team to drive profitability, increase pan-European market share and further enhance brand awareness.

Commenting on his appointment, Damiano Violi said: “Joining Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, a brand synonymous with quality, reliability and innovation, is a real honour. Over the past four years, the company has built a strong, talented team and developed a truly dynamic business.

“From the integration of Yanmar Compact Germany (with its historic brand Schaeff), to new organisational structures and the development of a globally-acclaimed product portfolio, this hard work has placed Yanmar in the perfect position to achieve international expansion ambitions, while maintaining its core company values. I’m looking forward to playing a driving role in this.”

Giuliano Parodi, CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, added: “With the appointment of Damiano, I am confident that we have added a great new member to our growing family. This announcement is the next step in our strategic ambition to become a leader in the compact equipment market and I’m looking forward to seeing this happen.”

For more information about Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, or the company’s extensive product portfolio, visit https://www.yanmarconstruction.eu/.