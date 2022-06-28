Yanmar introduces carbon-neutral electrification strategy at bauma 2022

Yanmar a world-leading provider of power solutions and industrial machinery, introduces its electrification strategy for off-road vehicles and equipment at bauma 2022, in Germany, the world’s biggest construction equipment exhibition.

Yanmar (stand A4.425) will showcase its off-road product portfolio, commitment to customer lifecycle value and future vision for industrial equipment including the following highlights:

• Electrification strategy for e-powertrains

• Electric equipment demonstrator

• Yanmar/ELEO modular, high-density battery system

• Extended 5-year Warranty for TN Series engines

All-in-one systems integrator of e-powertrains for off-road OEM equipment

Yanmar will establish itself as the all-in-one systems integrator for smart electrified power solutions tailored to the application-specific needs of individual OEMs. In its capacity as a systems integrator, Yanmar will implement system engineering, design and manufacturing of e-powertrains, while also providing control development, system evaluation, procurement, manufacturing and quality assurance. As Yanmar transitions to an advanced supplier of electrified solutions, the company remains true to its core values of durability, reliability, quality and robustness, together with the commitment to be a reliable and trusted partner for customers – values the company has lived by for more than 110 years.

Mr. Tomohisa Tao, President Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd.: “As Yanmar looks to meet the challenges of the coming century, our transformation will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies. Our aim, together with our dealers and OEM partners, in this strategy is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value with new-energy technology. We will work hard to support our OEM partners and customers to achieve their environmental and performance goals.”

Electric demonstrator

At bauma 2022, Yanmar will show an electrified demonstration vehicle that shows the practical application of the company’s system integrator technologies. Powered by an efficient electric drive and hard working 48-volt batteries with fast charging capability, the electric excavator is a quiet, zero-emission machine designed to meet the most demanding emissions restrictions. The machine is an example of Yanmar’s system integrator applications technology, integrating power and control systems with advanced applications management in a versatile and easy to use machine.

ELEO – modular battery systems acquisition

An important milestone for realizing the urgent environmental challenges that we must overcome is Yanmar’s acquisition of battery-technology company ELEO, a fast-growing developer and manufacturer of high-performance modular battery systems. This acquisition will further Yanmar’s electrified powertrain capabilities with versatile, customized solutions for off-road applications. ELEO is building a new battery production plant, increasing its annual battery production capacity tenfold to 500MWh – equivalent of approximately 10,000 battery packs.

Yanmar 5-Year Warranty benchmark for off-road vehicles underpins sustainability objectives

The launch of the new 5-Year Warranty (or 5,000 hours) further enhances sustainability and extended ownership of the current line-up of clean diesel solutions during the transformation to carbon-neutral power solutions. This extended warranty is free of charge and valid for TN Series engines sold in Europe and operating on European territory.

Carlo Giudici, Director Industrial EMEA at Yanmar Europe, says: “Yanmar sets a new benchmark by being the first to offer a complimentary 5-Year Warranty for off-road vehicles. It emphasizes the strong quality and reliability of our engines and is another important step to offering customers problem-free, sustainable ownership and higher resale value.”

From the development of new energy sources for customers and industry, to working towards A Sustainable Future and zero emissions from its headquarters and facilities, Yanmar is undertaking a range of activities in pursuit of a sustainable society. The company has already embarked on several new-energy projects in various business lines, including hydrogen-powered cogeneration, research into hydrogen fuel marine engines, bio-gas cogeneration, dual-fuel power solutions with natural gas, fuel cell marine technology, smart agriculture, and resource recycling technologies.

https://www.yanmar.com/global/