Yanmar launches all-new C50R-5A tracked carrier

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has unveiled a new addition to its class-leading tracked carrier portfolio. The next-generation C50R-5A combines compact dimensions, impressive power and unrivalled durability with a unique undercarriage that excels in even the most challenging conditions.

Featuring Yanmar’s Stage V-compliant 111hp (83.2kW) 4TNV94FHT direct-injection engine, the C50R-5A delivers 410Nm of torque at 1700rpm. Fitted with a common rail system and full electronic engine control, power is delivered precisely when needed. The carrier can achieve travel speeds of up to 9.5km/h, while its 121-litre fuel tank ensures fewer refuelling stops.

The engine utilises Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) to reduce NOX, alongside a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology to ensure minimal environmental impact. The Diesel Oxidation Catalyst within the DPF is maintenance-free, which helps the C50R-5A to achieve 500-hour service intervals.

The robust carrier is available in two different configurations, a standard three-sided model (C50R-5A) and a turning vessel (C50R-5ATV). The standard model can open each side separately (left, right, rear), boasts 658mm ground clearance and dumps at a 65 degree angle. On the C50R-5ATV, the entire vessel is mounted on a turning frame that can pivot 90 degrees to the left or right. This allows the carrier to precisely dump material while moving alongside a trench.

The C50R-5A can transport up to 3,800kg (standard) and 3,500kg (turning vessel). This, combined with its total width of 2.2 meters, length of 4.54 meters and ability to turn 360 degrees on the spot in seven seconds, perfectly demonstrates the carrier’s class-leading performance.

This capability is, in part, thanks to Yanmar’s all-new HST transmission. Automatic hydraulic pressure adjustments allows the C50R-5A to turn smoothly without stalling the engine, making it easier and faster to operate.

The C50R-5A’s undercarriage uses a hydraulic tensioning system that significantly reduces downtime by eliminating the need to perform track tensioning, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership. Each roller is mounted on free moving bogeys to allow for better shock absorption, extending undercarriage service life and delivering a more comfortable ride. Its 450mm wide tracks also help to evenly distribute the carrier’s weight – even fully loaded, the C50R-5A has a ground pressure as low as 32.4kPA.

With world-leading experience in designing the market’s most reliable tracked carriers, Yanmar knows how to make a machine that is straightforward and intuitive to operate. Servo-assisted travel levers are easy to use, while their length offers impressive precision, reduces fatigue and improves productivity. An LCD digital interface provides the operator with essential machine information regarding status, errors, warnings and DPF maintenance alerts.

Another highlight of the C50R-5A is its reversible suspension seat console. Not only does this mean that the operator can always face the direction of travel, but it significantly increases on-site safety. Space and legroom within the cabin are ample and all switches are located close to the LCD screen to improve visibility and ease of operation.

As with all Yanmar equipment, safety was a key priority in the design of the C50R-5A. The cabin structure meets ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structure) certification and FOPS (Falling Object Protection Structure) Level 1, while the load-facing side is further protected by a steel grid. To maximise on-site safety, all maintenance items can be reached from ground level, with safety treads and a railing for engine compartment access.

