Yanmar launches Stage V-compliant V120 wheel loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has unveiled the next generation of its V120 wheel loader. Powerful, efficient and versatile, the V120 is ideally suited to space-restricted urban job sites, infrastructure developments, agriculture and landscaping applications.

Powered by a robust 3.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and fitted with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) as standard, the V120 is both EU Stage V-compliant and highly fuel-efficient. The engine delivers 101hp at 2,000rpm and 410Nm of torque at 1,600rpm, giving operators power-on-demand and enabling the V120 to reach travel speeds of up to 36km/h.

Designed with class-leading capability in mind, the V120 uses next-generation technology to provide unrivalled loading performance. Parallel kinematics allow operators to quickly and precisely move loads to a maximum lifting height of 3,365mm and a maximum dumping height of 2,680mm, with static tipping load capacities of 5,000kg (straight) and 4,400kg (full turn) and a maximum digging force of 55,000N.

Smooth and dependable independent working hydraulics use a variable displacement pump to build a working pressure of 250 bar and a capacity of 81L/min. The circuit is thermostatically controlled, actively maintaining oil temperature within the optimum window, and reducing the risk of overheating for ultimate peace-of-mind.

For complex jobs, the V120 brings extreme versatility to the work site with three available attachments: a general-purpose bucket, forklift attachment, and a multi-purpose bucket. Changing between attachments is smooth and fast using Yanmar’s hydraulic quick hitch system, which can be operated from within the cab.

On uneven terrain, Yanmar’s rear axle oscillation system ensures standout stability, keeping all four wheels on the ground with slewing angles of up to 8˚. The V120 is also incredibly manoeuvrable, thanks to 40˚ of articulated steering and a turning radius of just 2,155mm (4,680mm bucket circle). Fitted with hydrostatic transmission, permanent all-wheel drive and automatic self-locking differentials, it has excellent traction – perfect for moving heavy loads on challenging terrains.

An adjustable steering column and suspension seat mean that the cabin can be tailored to individual requirements, while heating and air-conditioning provide year-round comfort. Visibility from within the cabin is excellent, with large windows and LED working lights.

The loader’s ergonomic controls are extremely intuitive, improving operator precision and workflow while reducing fatigue on extended jobs. The cycle time of digging and loading work is also shortened, thanks to the inclusion of an inch brake pedal that can slow the loader’s travel speel while maintaining engine rpm.

Yanmar’s Smart Control system is included as standard, providing effortless control and monitoring capability. The 3.5” display provides real-time machine data, alongside customisable settings to suit the operator. As with all Yanmar Compact Equipment, safety was a key consideration in the design of the V120, meaning the cabin is certified to FOPS II.

Maintenance is made easy too, thanks to a large engine hood providing easy access to all main service items, reducing Total Cost of Ownership. In addition, daily maintenance tasks can all be performed at the ground level, saving operators time and further improving safety.

For more information on the Yanmar V120, or to find your nearest dealer, visit: https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/.