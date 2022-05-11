Yanmar to exhibit at Hillhead 2022

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA is set to showcase a number of its latest models at this year’s Hillhead exhibition. The team will be located on stand V3 throughout the three-day event, which takes place at the Hillhead Quarry in Derbyshire between 21-23 June.

Renowned for innovation, performance, compactness and reliability, Yanmar’s class-leading portfolio sets the standards in capability and efficiency. Visitors to the show are invited to meet the team and take a tour around some of Yanmar’s best-selling machines, with the following models on display:

SV17VT – Featuring a Stage V-compliant mechanically-controlled 3-cylinder indirect injection engine from Yanmar’s globally-acclaimed TNV series and a hydraulically-adjustable undercarriage, the 1,700kg SV17VT is perfect for trenching and landscaping work in tight urban areas or at residential properties.

A digging force of 9.9/16kN (short arm/bucket), traction force of 12.8kN/8.1kN (first/second speed) and two travel speeds (2.4 or 4.8km/h) maximise operator efficiencies, while ViPPS hydraulics ensure the optimal combination of speed, power and balance.

The SV17VT is available with the option of either long or short digging arms and levelling blades. With a transport weight of just 1,570kg/1,660kg (canopy/cabin), the excavator can be easily towed between work sites, along with buckets or a light work tool, on a standard 2.5 tons GVW trailer.

B95W – Designed from the ground up to deliver impressive loading and carrying capability, the B95W is ideal for heavy load lifting and precise placement in construction, infrastructure development, agriculture and landscaping applications.

With four independent hydraulic circuits, the Stage V-compliant wheeled excavator delivers complete multifunctionality – achieving a digging force of 53.2kN (arm) and 42.6kN (bucket), with dig depths of up to 4,100-4,300mm and a maximum reach of 7,570-7,740mm, depending on specification.

To maximise stability with heavy and bulky loads on uneven terrains, the B95W can be fitted with a front dozer blade, rear stabilisers or a rear support blade to achieve effortless levelling. The dozer blade can be specified with Yanmar’s optional float function to make levelling, filling and removing debris both quick and simple.

ViO82 – A powerful and compact zero tail-swing midi excavator, the ViO82 sets the standards in versatility and productivity. Powered by a Yanmar 4TNV98C-WBV1 3.3-litre, 4-cylinder, water-cooled diesel engine, operators benefit from 241Nm (178ftlb) torque, 40.8kN digging force for the arm and 63.5kN on the bucket.

Weighing in at 8,200kg, the ViO82 achieves incredible stability thanks to its unique design. With an x-shaped box-section structure, the undercarriage achieves excellent torsional stiffness, keeping the ViO82 stable during heaving lifting and while moving around site at travel speeds of up to 2.5/5km/h (1.5/3.1mph).

V120 – The V120 wheel loader is perfectly suited to space-restricted job sites, agricultural and landscaping applications and infrastructure developments. Powered by a 3.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine (with DPF as standard), the V120 is EU Stage V-compliant. The engine delivers 101hp at 2,000rpm and 410Nm of torque at 1,600rpm, providing power-on-demand and enabling the V120 to reach travel speeds of 20km/h (or 36km/h in the high-speed version).

Designed with class-leading capability in mind, the V120 uses next-generation technology to provide unrivalled loading performance. Parallel kinematics allow operators to quickly and precisely move loads to a maximum lifting height of 3,365mm and a maximum dumping height of 2,680mm, with static tipping load capacities of 5,000kg (straight) and 4,400kg (full turn) and a maximum digging force of 55,000N. Articulated steering and a non-rigid rear axle provide superb stability and manoeuvrability on every job site.

C50R-5A – Combining compact dimensions, impressive power and unrivalled durability, the C50R-5A tracked carrier can carry loads of up to 3,800kg. With a width of 2.2 meters, length of 4.54 meters and ability to turn 360 degrees on the spot in seven seconds, it’s a true class leader.

Fitted with a common rail system and full electronic engine control, power is delivered precisely when needed. The carrier can achieve travel speeds of up to 9.5km/h, while its 121-litre fuel tank ensures fewer refuelling stops.

The model is available in two different configurations, a standard three-sided model (C50R-5A) and a turning vessel (C50R-5ATV). The standard model can open each side separately (left, right, rear), boasts 658mm ground clearance and dumps at a 65 degree angle. On the C50R-5ATV, the entire vessel is mounted on a turning frame that can pivot 90 degrees to the left or right. This allows the carrier to precisely dump material while moving alongside a trench. Unique to the Yanmar C50R-5A range is the reversible seat, permitting the operator to be always facing the direction of travel.

David Cockayne, UK Area Sales Manager (South) at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, commented: “Hillhead is a key date in the construction industry calendar. We’re looking forward to attending the exhibition and showcasing some of our latest models – all finished in our striking Yanmar ‘Premium Red’ livery.

“Going back to Hillhead Quarry after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic will provide the perfect opportunity to engage with thousands of industry professionals and showcase what makes Yanmar a global leader in the compact equipment sector. If you’re visiting the show, drop by our stand and take a tour around some of our latest models!”

For more information about Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, or the company’s extensive portfolio of compact construction equipment, visit www.yanmar.com/global, or meet the team on stand V3 at Hillhead 2022.