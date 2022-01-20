Yanmar unveils next-generation ViO17 mini-excavator

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has launched the latest marque of its globally-acclaimed ViO17 zero tail swing mini-excavator. Compact, versatile, robust and reliable, the next-generation model sets the standards in performance, productivity and class-leading capability.

Powered by a Stage V-compliant 3-cylinder direct injection engine from Yanmar’s acclaimed TNV series, the ViO17 delivers impressive power and unmatched control. What’s more, thanks to state-of-the-art engine technology, operators benefit from low fuel consumption, maximum efficiency and minimal emissions.

Perfect for grading, landscaping or urban renewals, the ViO17 now comes with the option of a long digging arm to improve working range. To further increase flexibility, operators can also specify an additional 83kg counterweight which, coupled with the excavator’s compact variable undercarriage (955mm-1,280mm) achieves class-leading stability – even when faced with the toughest terrains.

Achieving a digging force of 9.6/16.1kN (short arm/bucket), traction force of 16.9kN (first speed) and two travel speeds (2.1 or 4.3km/h), the ViO17 sets the standards in compact performance. Thanks to a three-pump ViPPS hydraulic system, which works with a double variable displacement piston pump and gear pump, the ViO17 delivers a maximum hydraulic flow of 48.4 l/min and 210 bars pressure. In addition, both the third (standard) and fourth (optional) hydraulic lines are equipped with proportional controls and can be enhanced with potentiometers – guaranteeing smooth and simple operation.

Designed with compactness firmly in mind, the upper frame of the ViO17 slews within its track width, making it the perfect choice for tight job sites. Operators also benefit from a very short turning radius at both the front and rear, which further improves both efficiency and productivity.

As with every Yanmar excavator, comfort and practicality has been prioritised. With an ergonomic layout, the cab is perfectly arranged to maximise productivity. The easy-access ROPS, TOPS and FOPS-certified canopy features a fully-adjustable suspension seat, 360˚ worksite visibility and perfectly positioned joysticks. Large optional travel pedals further improve comfort, while three bottom track frame rollers ensure a smooth ride.

Moving the ViO17 between job sites is simple too, thanks to a transport weight of just 1,695kg. This means the unit can be easily towed – along with buckets or a light work tool – on a standard GVW trailer. Four tie-down points on the track frames make securing the excavator quick and easy.

Maintenance is equally as straightforward, thanks to excellent accessibility to major engine components from the hood, alongside removable side panels. To maximise security, the battery and fuse boxes are located in a lockable compartment under the operator’s seat, while ground-level access prevents the need for specialist equipment.

To ensure suitability for almost every application, the ViO17 is available with a wide range of optional extras and factory-fitted attachments – from mechanical and hydraulic quick couplers, to digging buckets, ditch cleaning buckets, rippers and breakers.

For more information about the latest marque of the ViO17, or to find your nearest dealer, visit: https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/. Video link: https://youtu.be/I6RAOMZZ2LY