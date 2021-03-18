Yorkshire-based transport recruitment company urges young people to consider a career in logistics

Bradford-based logistics experts, Driver Hire, are urging people to consider a career in logistics following what has been a record year for transport drivers.

Thanks to the continued growth of internet retailing there’s an increasing need for logistics and supply chain experts across the country, although industry professionals are concerned the industry is often overlooked by young people when making career decisions.

Here, the team outline everything you need to know about starting a career in the fast-growing industry, and why now is the perfect time to get a foot in the door.

Progression and Earning Potential

“The average salary for a lorry driver is between £22,000 – £40,000, depending on the licence category, working patterns and qualifications required. Within each area of logistics, there are a plethora of different avenues to explore, each with training programmes and qualifications that can help bolster your career and salary.

“In general, there’s a shortage of people wanting to pursue a career in logistics, meaning the best companies will treat their staff with respect and offer rewards and incentives to hang on to them.”

Training and Transferable Skills

“With so many different avenues and levels available in the logistics industry, the opportunities for training and advancements are endless.

“There are many overlaps with the skill sets required for logistics and those for roles within international business, such as stock and supply management, being commercially savvy, and international liaison. Many companies offer language programmes to coincide with trade publications, to ensure staff are fully equipped for any travel opportunities that may arise.”

Jobs Available for all Education Levels

“Unlike many industries, there is no need for a degree or higher education qualification in order to start a career in logistics. In fact, there are many entry level jobs that provide fantastic progression pathways to help employees work their way up.

“As opposed to needing specific qualifications, employers tend to look for skills, mindset and experience. Some of these characteristics include being a good communicator, well organised, calm under pressure and an effective problem solver.

Flexible Location

“With almost every organisation and industry dependent upon logistics, it means there is great flexibility with location when looking for a career. It’s true that you’ll find a concentration of logistics activity around major distribution centres, seaports and motorways or trunk roads, but there are careers in logistics everywhere across the globe. For a start, large centres filter goods to smaller hubs across the country, whether it be a local delivery service or a national firm with thousands of drivers.

“Someone that has the skill set will be able to travel to any country or continent, with big companies frequently offering opportunities to study or relocate abroad to improve their international qualification.”

Growing Industry

“There will always be a demand for trading, meaning careers in logistics and supply chains will continue to thrive. The movement of goods is essential to every industry, from retail and finance to healthcare and even within government.

“Even within times of economic struggle, the logistics and supply chain industry has continued to prosper and, with ever growing demands and new technology, there is no sign of this slowing down.”

“For those with drive and passion, logistics can provide for an engaging and rewarding career with great opportunity to learn and progress. The trade and logistics industry is a rapidly evolving sector, so there is no doubt that now is a great time to get started.”

