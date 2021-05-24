Yorkshire entrepreneur Charles Morgan continues to build logistics business

The Pall-Ex Group, and in particular The Fortec Distribution Network, are delighted to welcome Charles Morgan to the network as a shareholder member.

After setting up his business at the age of just 17, Charles Morgan continues to see his business go from strength to strength.

With a determination to become a lorry driver for as long as he can remember, and a keen interest in business taking a hold in his early teens, Charles incorporated his own business in 2016.

At this point, he was running a Sprinter van across the country, using the ambition to grow the business into a multinational corporation as his motivation.

Based in the village of Full Sutton, Yorkshire, with a satellite depot also operating out of Malton, Charles Morgan Transport offers a range of logistics services, from general and agricultural haulage to courier, flatbed and storage services.

In the latest move to expand the business, Charles Morgan Transport has joined the Fortec Distribution Network as a shareholder member – A move which will offer security and opportunity for years to come.

Joining Fortec provides opportunities for Charles and the team as they become part of a nationwide network specialising in quality palletised freight distribution.

Fortec is part of the Pall-Ex Group of companies and launched the shareholder membership model to its members in August 2020.

As a shareholder member of Fortec, Charles Morgan Transport benefits from access to a network of over 60 hauliers across the UK, meaning it is able to support customers with logistics requirements of any scale in the most cost-effective way.

Whether customers need to ship goods from York to Leeds or Scarborough to Swansea, Fortec facilitates fast, economical, quality solutions.

The decision to become a shareholder in Fortec was a simple one for Charles, who explains his motivations and what benefits he feels the model will bring.

He comments: “Being a shareholder means that we will be able to grow and develop along with all the other shareholder members, working together effectively to provide a great, unbeatable overall service to businesses throughout the UK.

“Because we all have a shared interest in the network, in my eyes, this brings a much more tight-knit feel between the members, which in-turn creates much better working relationships between one another.”

Charles continues: “I must say that I am really grateful to Head of Network (North) for Pall-Ex Group, Rebecca Wayte and the Directors at Pall-Ex Group for having faith in who we are and what we do by letting us join the network.

“I am really looking forward to growing the client-base for Fortec in our YO postcode areas and making our membership a success.”

Fortec continues to grow under the guidance of Barry Byers, Managing Director of UK Business Units at Pall-Ex Group.

Excited by Charles’ rapid growth and desire to achieve excellence, Barry comments: “Fortec and Pall-Ex Group as a whole is really pleased to welcome Charles Morgan Transport as our latest shareholder member.

“To have gone from a one-van operation in 2016 to the professional and well-established organisation that we see today shows not only the quality that Charles has, but his desire to continually grow and deliver excellence too.

“I have no doubt that Charles Morgan Transport will help to further strengthen Fortec, and both parties will reap the rewards of its shareholder membership.”

To find out more about Charles Morgan Transport, visit: www.charlesmorgantransport.co.uk

New shareholder opportunities within Fortec are available too, more information on this is available here: www.fortec-distribution.com/become-a-member