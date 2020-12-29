Yuasa battery testing lab becomes first to achieve UKAS accreditation

GS Yuasa, producer of Yuasa batteries, has become the first battery manufacturer to achieve IS17025 UKAS accreditation. The honour, gained by the testing facility at the GS Yuasa Battery Manufacturing UK factory in Ebbw Vale, Wales will allow industrial VRLA batteries to the very highest standard available.

The United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) is the highest level of accreditation service in the world and the only accreditation body in the UK. It is a government recognised organisation which strives to assess companies that provide certification, testing, inspection and calibration services to internationally agreed assessment standards.

In order to gain accreditation, GS Yuasa’s state of the art laboratory had to meet specific and strict criteria. All equipment was regulated by UKAS and every employee operating in the laboratory needed to be audited. Both aspects will be monitored regularly. The accreditation allows GS Yuasa to independently test their batteries in house.

Mike Taylor, Product Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Manufacturing UK Ltd said, “By having IS17025 accreditation we can manage the testing and regulating of our batteries effectively in house. This guarantees all industrial VLRA products going out the door is measured to the utmost standard, ensuring that our customers receive the industry leading performance that GS Yuasa strive for.”

“We are extremely proud to have gained this highly respected accreditation. UKAS are a top organisation recognised for their excellent testing standards worldwide. It is great to work with them as we share the same values of quality, reliability and performance in everything we do.”

ISO/IEC 17025 is an internationally recognised standard to assess factors relevant to a laboratory’s ability to produce precise, accurate tests and data. Contributing attributes include the technical competence of staff, the validity and appropriateness of test methods, the suitability and maintenance of test equipment, the testing environment, sampling, handling and transportation of test items, and the quality assurance of test data.

Yuasa’s Ebbw Vale factory manufacture a comprehensive range of industrial applications where a long-life rechargeable power source is needed. The battery brand’s market leading NP, SWL, EN, ENL and FXH ranges are trusted by industry professionals across the globe, to provide dependable backup power in a wide range of applications. Including uninterruptible power supply (UPS), energy storage, renewable energy, security and fire alarms and telecommunications.

