Zach Pollock appointed CEO of Pilot Freight Services

Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), announces Zach Pollock as Pilot’s new chief executive officer after the recent retirement of Gordon Branov. As chief executive officer, Pollock will work to grow Pilot’s operational success, work with senior leadership to develop and execute operations blueprints to meet Pilot’s business goals, create solutions to support current product offerings and encourage new opportunities.

“As Pilot begins the next chapter, I am honoured and excited to take on this new role. I have worked for 16 years to help grow Pilot by providing solutions that meet customers’ needs, and I am committed to working with our incredible leadership team to continue this mission,” says Zach Pollock, chief executive officer. “Our greatest asset is our hard-working and dedicated team, and together we will deliver on our commitments to our customers and continue to cement Pilot’s role as a leader in B2B, e-commerce, global, last mile and logistics services.”

Pollock joined Pilot in 2005, where he climbed the ranks from district manager to regional vice president and then executive vice president, corporate stations and most recently as chief operating officer. Pollock provides a deep understanding of every aspect of Pilot’s organization and is a top expert in the logistics industry.

“Zach has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities, drive and character. His success within the company and advancement is a testament to the significant opportunities available to Pilot employees,” says Jerome Lorrain, executive chairman of Pilot Freight Services.

