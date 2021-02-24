Zicam cements strong relationship with builders’ warehouse Selco

State-of-the-art surveillance and security specialist company, Zicam Integrated Security, is known across the industry for its ethos of ‘customer first’. This is evidenced in an excellent customer retention rate, long standing relationships with leading names across many industries and an abundance of customer testimonials from businesses such as Selco Builders Warehouse.

Selco Builders Warehouse operates 69 branches across the UK, catering exclusively for tradespeople since 1895. With over 15,000 trade products in each store, that is an awful lot of stock to keep secure.

Zicam has been providing CCTV equipment and Access Control Systems for the company for over 20 years, and in that time the businesses have developed an enduring working relationship, installing and maintaining the CCTV equipment in all branches and at head office.

Discussing the relationship between the two companies, Loss Prevention Director at Selco, Chaz Sutton, states: “What makes Zicam different is that the company really cares about the security of our business, as though it was their own. “Zicam consistently show excellent attention to detail, commercial awareness, and a real knack of understanding what it is that we need. The team always displays an exceptional quality of work and we know that they always have our best interests in mind”.

Zicam CEO, Milan Mazic, set up the company with an objective to do things differently, to create a ‘family feel’ to the business and to provide a personal touch backed up by in-depth knowledge. This has clearly been achieved as Chaz continues: “Milan is the consummate professional, prepared to go the extra mile to exceed his customers’ expectations. He genuinely cares about our business and customers, and has a real passion to match, and this is something that has been instilled throughout the company.”

In January 2021, Zicam announced that David Salisbury, pictured, has been promoted and is the new MD of the company. In his role, David has pledged his commitment to continuing this customer-first approach, with a focus on delivering an experience, not a product, as well as continuing to build relationships with customers like Selco.

