P&O Ferrymasters and Scan Global Logistics join forces to connect Benelux region and Sweden

P&O Ferrymasters today announces it is joining forces with Scan Global Logistics to improve the daily service between the Benelux region and Sweden as it further strengthens its pan-European logistics network.

The partnership with the leading Nordic-based global freight forwarding provider will improve and strengthen both companies’ multimodal logistics footprints in two key northern European economic areas.

P&O Ferrymasters’ General Manager in Amsterdam, Marcel Manshanden, said: “This new partnership will further strengthen our capacity to find the right solutions for customers who face logistical challenges in transporting goods across Europe in a context of time-critical, cost-constrained supply chains. Our vision is to continue expanding our network into new geographies, enabling trade to flow more effectively and efficiently both for our customers and the economies which rely on the goods they supply. We look forward to the success this partnership will bring and to expanding our cooperation in the future.”

Scan Global Logistics’ Managing Director for Scan Global Logistics Road Sweden, Peter Anderson, said: “It is a strategically responsible partnership, which goes to show that even in times of uncertainty, opportunities arise and with our combined efforts, the customers of both companies will experience even better logistic options.”

P&O Ferrymasters and Scan Global Logistics will offer daily truck departures for Full Truckload (FTL), Less than Truckload (LTL) and Groupage services between the Benelux region and Sweden. The partnership will use a combined cargo model, increasing the operational frequency and efficiency of the route, lowering costs for customers and expanding their range of logistics solution options. This latest step follows the introduction of a number of new P&O Ferrymasters services in the last 12 months, including connections between Budapest, Duisburg and Rotterdam, and also between Oradea and Lodz.

